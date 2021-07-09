PM Imran Khan to oversee power sector’s administrative affairs

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take administrative control of the power sector of the country, keeping in view the ongoing power crisis.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Khan on Friday decided to keep the administrative affairs of the power sector under his jurisdiction in which an agreement has been signed between the premier and authorities of the ministry of power division.

The power ministry had, earlier, prepared a policy to improve efficiency of all companies providing electricity to the country.

The Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has dispatched the draft of the policy to all companies including the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

The draft policy suggests measures to bring about improvement in all sectors of the companies including material management, health policy, transport policy, human resource and transfers and postings policies.

The distribution companies have also been asked to give suggestions to modernize the policy.

After the finalization of the policy, which is to be drafted by the Board of Directors, an agreement will be reached between Pepco and other distribution companies.