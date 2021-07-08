Stafanie’s 105 not out guide West Indies to five-wicket win over Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Stafanie Taylor’s undefeated 105 off 116 scripted a five-wicket win for West Indies Women against Pakistan Women in the first of the five One-Day Internationals at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The West Indies captain smashed 11 fours and two sixes in what was her maiden century against Pakistan and sixth overall. Player of the match Taylor had walked in the middle in the 12th over after Nida Dar, who scored her third half-century in the ongoing year earlier in the day, dismissed Hayley Matthews in a wicket maiden. The right-handed batter struck 33-run partnership with Kycia Knight, who was sent back to the pavilion by left-arm orthodox Sadia Iqbal in another wicket maiden, before a 46-run stand with Deandra Dottin (nine off 17) in which Taylor played the leading role.

Chedean Nation provided her captain the desired support with a 39-ball 23, before Britney Cooper smashed three boundaries in her 17 not out off 21 to help West Indies cross the line with 13 balls spare. Sadia was the standout bowler for Pakistan with two for 47. Her 10 overs included two maidens. Diana Baig (one for 34), Nida (one for 34) and Omaima Sohail (none for 11) bowled under the economy rate of four. Nida completed her quote of 10 overs – which included two maidens. Diana and Omaima bowled 8.5 and three overs, with the former also delivering a maiden. Pakistan rode to 205 for nine after Stafanie Taylor opted to bowl after winning the toss, thanks to Nida Dar’s 55 off 71. The all-rounder stitched crucial partnerships of 22 and 32 with Omaima Sohail and Aliya Riaz, respectively, to rescue her side from 99 for three.

The right-handed batter struck four fours and a six over long-on in her career’s seventh half-century. Pakistan were provided a solid 70-run opening partnership by Muneeba Ali, who recorded her highest score at this level by hitting 51-ball 36, and Ayesha Zafar, who fell four runs short of what would have been her fourth half-century in ODIs. Ayesha smashed six fours in her 70-ball 46 before she was dismissed by Taylor. The West Indies captain took three wickets for 29 runs from 10 overs. Her other two wickets were Aliya (12 off 30) and Sidra Nawaz (three off five).

Anisa Mohammed’s off-spin was instrumental in providing the hosts breakthroughs at the crucial junctures. She trapped Javeria Khan (five off 15) in front of stumps, before Omaima (15 off 28) holed out to deep mid-wicket. Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman picked up a wicket each.

Brief scores:

West Indies Women beat Pakistan Women by five wickets

Pakistan Women 205-9, 50 overs (Nida Dar 55, Ayesha Zafar 46, Muneeba Ali 36; Stafanie Taylor 3-29, Anisa Mohammed 2-31) VS West Indies Women 209-5, 47.5 overs (Stafanie Taylor 105 not out, Chedean Nation 23; Sadia Iqbal 2-47)

Player of the match – Stafanie Taylor (West Indies Women).