Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination attempt

KARACHI: Mufti Taqi Usmani escaped a suspected assassination attempt on Thursday after his guards arrested a man carrying a sharp object.

Prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said he escaped unharmed after a man pulled a knife on him at the Darul Uloom Korangi seminary during the early hours of Thursday morning.

In an audio message, he confirmed that the incident had taken place and said that the suspect had wanted to speak to him separately after Fajr prayers.

The suspect was captured by the scholars’ guards who has been identified as a 35-year-old man named Asim Laeeq–before he could come close to Usmani.

SSP Korangi Shahjahan said, “The suspect has been taken into custody, we are continuing with further investigation into the incident.”

The SSP said the suspect revealed he was sick of frequent quarrelling with his wife and had tried to approach Usmani to seek his prayer in the matter.

The SSP said initial investigation revealed the suspect is a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

“The relevant authorities are investigating the matter,” he said. “The situation will become clearer after the probe concludes,” he added.