SHC rejects government report on PPP leader’s prolonged stay at NICVD

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected reports of the Sindh government MNA Syed Khursheed Shah’s prolonged stay at the health facility in Sukkur.

The court directed them to present complete reports in the next hearing, spelling out the reason behind declaring an entire floor of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) as a sub-jail. The case was adjourned until July 28.

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Tahir Shah filed a petition in the high court, questioning nearly 18 months long stay of Khursheed Shah at the NICVD facility of Sukkur.

The petitioner requested the court to ask the Sindh health department about his illness and what was diagnosed during medical investigation and detail of the treatment he has received during his prolonged stay at the heart hospital.

“Why Khursheed Shah has been staying in hospital for a long time,” Justice Omar Sial had asked a representative of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at a previous hearing.

The bench ordered the Sindh government to submit its report over the matter. The government’s counsel said that the report could not be submitted to the court within a day.

“In that case, the Chief Minister of Sindh would be summoned in the court,” the Judge retorted.