Pakistan sets sights on China’s $100 billion imported food market: Report

Pakistan sets sights on China’s $100 billion imported food market, since it has rich potential of producing export-oriented agricultural products, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday. Reviewing the overall scope of China-Pakistan cooperation in the agriculture sector, the report says Pakistan is amassing a large amount of idle land to build a China-Pakistan agricultural demonstration base and introduce China’s advanced agricultural scientific facilities and technologies. Promoting bilateral cooperation in the agricultural industry will boost bilateral agricultural development and exports, and bring the Belt and Road Initiative to new levels, noted Liu Yadan, Vice Secretary-General of China Agriculture Association for International Exchange. She also said the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, its affiliated research institutes and some agricultural units have already cooperated with Pakistan in areas of planting and processing, cattle and sheep disease prevention and control, and cotton cultivation.













