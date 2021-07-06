Dodo Bheel received as many as 19 fatal wounds during detention: postmortem report

MITHI: The postmortem report issued by Dr Imran Ali, the medical officer of Rural Health Center of Islamkot has revealed that the body of the Dodo Bheel bore as many as 19 fatal wounds and he died of the festering wounds due to improper and timely treatment of his injuries.

The report said he had sustained a fatal wound that caused his death.

The medical report also exposed the claims of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi that he never complained of any injury caused to him either by police or by the security gourds of the mining firm

Mr Niazi in a letter written to DIG Mirpurkhas division soon after the tragic death, claimed that during the police detention Dodo and other arrested persons on the charges of stealing some material, did not complain of the torture either by police or by the security guards.

He said that an FIR against 11 workers was registered on the complaint of one Huzaifa Malak on the charges of theft. Mr Niazi in his letter dated July 1, 2021, wrote to DIG Mirpurkhas and stated. ”

It is submitted that on 20-6-2021 complainant Huzaifa, the lead engineer of REON Solar Power Plants Thar Block-2 lodged the complaint against following accused persons alleging that the accused persons including Ghulam Qadir, Dodo Bheel, Moro Bheel, Zuilqar Ali, Hero, Ranchan, Salleh Bheel, Siddiq, Mahesh had stolen the material of REON Solar Power Plant Company ie 2000 meters wire of Tamba, 32 batteries, and 80 LCD light from the covered area of Block 2 and sold out to Satram and Pehlaj.

Mr Niazi went on to state that during the course of the investigation, the accused persons namely Ghulam Qadir Khokhar and Satram were arrested on 21-6-2021 and police obtained their remand in judicial custody.

The accused persons namely Dodo Bheel and Moro were arrested on 22-6-2021 and were produced before the magistrate for remand. he learned magistrate granted remand in the judicial custody while Zulikar, Hero, Rancho, Salleh, , Mahesh, Siddiq, and Pehlaj got bail before arrest from the court” he added.

Further, it is mentioned here that the arrested (Dodo and others) did not make a complaint against anyone before police or at the time of production before the magistrate.

He wrote that recently the above mentioned four arrested accused were on court bail and after that nominated accused and their parents started cries through social media and print media about the torture and maltreatment by the hands of the administration/ security personnel of Thar Coal Block-2 but did not approach to SHO of Islamkot Police Station for taking any legal action into the matter.

He stated that on June 29, the parents of accused persons Ghulam Qadir, Moro Bheel appeared before the undersigned and presented two applications against the administration of SECMC ,adding to this he stated that both applications were forwarded to DSP headquarters Mithi, for an inquiry which is under process.

Meanwhile, accused Dodo was admitted at Liaquat University of Medical Health Sciences in Hyderabad and he expired on June 30, during treatment.

He stated that after the protest demonstration by the relatives of Dodo Bheel, an FIR was registered against Kashif Raza, Qamar Abbas, Huzaifa Malak, and an unknown accused, on the complaint of Alim Bheel, the brother of the deceased.

After the postmortem of the deceased from the brutal health center Islamkot was handed over to legal relatives for burial.

Mr Niazi did not bother to mention the cause of the death despite the fact that doctors during initial reports had disclosed that the body was riddled with wounds.

Mr. Niazi during the fiery speech delivered to the protesters in Islamkot on Thursday had also claimed he was not subjected to torture by police during his detention

The eminent Thari rights activist Mr Krishan Sharma talking to this reporter said that the body Dodo as per the autopsy report bore at least 21 torture marks and which was caused to him during his alleged deletion in the torture of the mining company.

He said that the letter written by Mr Niazi to DIG Mirpurkhas was not only itself contradictory but was also itself proof that he was brutally tortured by the guards of the security company.

Mr Sharma questioned if the victim was not subjected to inhuman torture on why did Mr Niazi suspend the SHO Islamkot Police Station, Abdul Razzak Jamali when he was not guilty of committing any crime.

He said that the ministerial committee formed by Chief Minister Sindh on the directions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the compensation of Rs 10 million without meeting the relatives of the victim.

He said that this move was to save the killers, who were already allowed to obtain bail from Sindh High Court in the light of the letter written by Mr Niazi to DIG in haste.