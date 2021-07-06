Trade, industrial community running their businesses on war footing: Haji Qurban Ali

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry(FPCCI), Capital Office, Islamabad said that increase in electricity and oil price will bring a new wave of inflation in the country and the government has to review this decision.

The chairman of FPCCI said that they have always been on board with relevant departments of government to solve the problems and issues faced by the business community of Pakistan.

Electricity and Oil price increase will create a new wave of inflation in the country. New power projects in the areas will balance the situation of demand and supply of electricity in Gilgit Baltistan GB industrial area and domestic consumer, he remarked.

To control the unemployment situation in the country it is necessary to overcome energy crises and for this purpose we have to take steps on war footings. Government has to provide special relief to the business community of Pakistan, and while ignoring the business community of Pakistan, the country’s economy will never be on the positive side, he added.

The dream we have seen for the better future of the business community of Pakistan and for trade and industry sector development will come true under the leadership of President FPCCI Mian Naseer Hyatt Maggoo, Senior Vice President FPCCI Mr. Shahzeb Akram, and their entire team, Haji Qurban added.

Haji Qurban Ali requested the government concerned authorities to take serious steps to resolve the issue of Price increase in the Petroleum and Electricity sector, which at the end cerates inflation problems in the trade and industry sector.

Qurban urged the government to review the decision of price hike in the petroleum and Electricity sector, which directly affect the budget of the common man and trade and industry sector-related business community.

international investors have a focus on Gilgit Baltistan and we demand the government to provide relief to local investors as well to the international investor in GB Region. In the end, this will benefit the common man of GB while creating job opportunities, he added.