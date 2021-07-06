Better facilities should be provided to foreign tourists: Khalid Khurshid

In the light of special orders of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan, a camp office of Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department has been set up in Islamabad for the convenience and speedy implementation of facilities for domestic and foreign tourists and those associated with the tourism sector.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan paid a regular visit to the camp office. On the occasion, the staff of the tourism department gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister on the steps and performance to be taken after the transfer of the office.

Deputy Director Tourism Sajid Hussain on the occasion informed Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan that we have expedited the process of tourist clearance and other important matters and the work to be completed in several days can be done in hours. While the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department is also getting significant revenue. During the last one month, Rs. 36,040,000 has been deposited in the treasury of Gilgit-Baltistan in terms of trekking and expedition fees, Rs. 63,065,000 in clean up fees and thirty-three applications for trekking and expedition have been processed and permits have been issued, while more than 200 online applications have been received and 42 permits have been issued.

The Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister said, “our government is working hard to make the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department more active and all the issues would be resolved.”

The chief minister stressed that the Tourism Department should review its policies and take more such steps. He added that the GB government will buy its own helicopters to rescue tourists from difficult terrain and mountains to ensure that more and more foreign tourists visit Gilgit-Baltistan and be provided with the best possible facilities which will solve many problems. With tourism the actual revenue will also increase.