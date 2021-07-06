Australian officials urge Kyrgios to play at Olympics

SYDNEY: Australian Olympic officials urged Nick Kyrgios Monday to commit to the Tokyo Games after the maverick tennis star suggested he might not go. Kyrgios was among an 11-strong Australian team, led by world number one Ashleigh Barty, announced last week, but he has since thrown doubt over his participation. Before retiring with an abdominal injury during his third round Wimbledon clash, he told reporters he had also entered a clashing tournament in Atlanta. “I’m tossing up my options at the same time. I’ve heard some things about the Olympics, that are very tough, restrictions wise,” he said. “No guests, none of that stuff.” Australian chef de mission Ian Chesterman said he would respect whatever Kyrgios decides, but encouraged him to be part of their 472-strong contingent, which features a record number of women for an overseas Games and the most Indigenous athletes ever.













