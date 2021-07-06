STIR – Design Seminar on Emerging Trends in Design Industry is a initiated by Dr. Ufaq Inaam and Humera Omer, both currently working as Assistant Professor in College of Art and Design. Asst. Prof. Dr Ufaq Inaam, who recently completed her PhD from University of Applied Arts Vienna, Austria in the field of Design, she is a forerunner in advocating Pakistani design innovations at international platforms. Dr Inaam positively approaches mix between academia and Industry for conscious design sense and sustainable futures. Asst. Prof. Humera Omer is currently doing her PhD in Design and is enthusiast about Design education and curricula, she believes in revisiting constructed paradigms around design curriculum and how understanding design from different perspective can overall enhance our basic understanding to it.

The aim of STIR Design Seminar series is to bring academia and industry in a mix – where both entities could learn, share and give each other. Design is a very innovative field and technological advancements has made it even faster paced. STIR is an effort to empower students of College of Art and Design with the knowledge and dynamics of technology and realities of practical design world.

The speakers for this session are young professionals and alumni of College of Art & Design, who are successfully performing in diverse branches of design industry.

Our first speaker, Anam Shahid is working as a Creative Lead at Rolustech, a software house. She graduated in Graphic Design from The College of Art & Design, Punjab University, and earned herself a distinction. Being a highly creative and multitalented UI/UX designer, Anam Shahid’s forte includes designing web/mobile applications, website design, print design, and advertisement design. Her enthusiasm for UI/UX design allows her to take the presented challenges with dedication while also helping her to grow and evolve according to the present trends.

Second speaker, Saad Hameed is co-founder/ CEO at Game District which is one of Pakistan’s biggest game studios with over 700Million downloads. Game District has served clients like NFL, Hobbits, Lego, and Outfit7. His aim is to create better work eco system where design and technology amalgamate together to boost its growth and stability on a global level.

Atif Riaz, a graduate in graphic design from College of Art & Design, did his first MPhil in Mass Communication & another M.Phil in Film & TV from BNU, having a versatile experience in graphic design field along with 7 years of experience as director producer at Geo television network. He is also serving as a visiting faculty in 5 universities of Lahore. Now, running his own production house and also known as a trainer of photography, videographer & design.

STIR seminar seemed like a success in today’s event and hundreds of students have joined it on campus taking care of the SOPs. Dr. Aqsa Malik, Dr. Sara Omer, Mr. Wahab, Ms. Sumbal Natalia and Mr. Farjood Rizvi. While students and experts from various design institutes like BNU, Indus Valley and Multan University joined live session via google meet.