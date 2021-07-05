PNCA DG Dr Fouzia critically injured in accident

Director General of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed has been critically harmed during a car accident in Balochistan.

Dr Fouzia Saeed was going to Balochistan on an official visit when their vehicle met a mishap last evening close to Panjgor that left three individuals harmed including Dr Fouzia.

The Director General and her nephew have been admitted to Trauma center of Civil Hospital, Quetta. She got a head injury and is still in an unconscious state.

Dr Fouzia, who took over PNCA last year, is very well known in Pakistan as she was in charge of the National Heritage Museum – Lok Virsa in the government capital.

During her three-year residency there, she took the foundation higher than ever, routinely holding occasions at the historical center and giving a lift to the conventional and various people’s culture of the nation by facilitating the yearly Lok Mela and the National Language Festivals.

Not only this but Dr Saeed has been working on women issues for quite a long time as well, the result of which are her two books, “Taboo” and “Working with sharks”.

She was additionally head of the Folklore Society of Pakistan for which she wrote her book “Folk Heritage of Pakistan” while the book “Forgotten Faces” is about women in folk which is not common.