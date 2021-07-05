Meera’s social media accounts hacked

It is reported that Pakistani actor Meera’s social media account, which includes Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have been hacked and are no longer in her use.

The Baaji actor has reported the crime to the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency and has named her former manager behind the hacking.

The Cyber Crime Wing has started looking into the case and is demanding Meera to give proof behind her accusation.

Furthermore, Meera’s verified Instagram account which has a following of 164k has ‘Meera fan page’ in the bio and there have been posts made by the account recently.