Dilip Kumar to be shifted out of ICU

Indian actor Dilip Kumar will be shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday which was confirmed by his doctor.

Saira Banu, the wife of Dilip Kumar, stated that the veteran actor is stable and is doing well.

The Devdas actor was hospitalized for the second time in June after he complained that he could not breathe.

The 98 year old actor was rushed to the hospital on 6 June, where he went under surgery after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. He was eventually discharged on June 11.