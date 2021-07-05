‘Puppet rulers’ are insecure about Bilawal Bhutto’s upcoming US visit: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has lashed out at the government, alleging that “puppet rulers” are spreading false rumours about Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s in lieu of his upcoming visit to the US.

The party’s statement comes in response to remarks from the prime minister’s aide, Dr Shahbaz Gill, who had accused the PPP of trying to seek a backdoor deal with the US through Bhutto’s upcoming visit. He added that the PPP chairperson will derive nothing beneficial from this trip.

“Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib are also worried that their leader Imran Khan cannot go to the US without diplomatic immunity because of pending cases in the USA’s courts,” said PPP Parliamentarians’ Secretary Shazia Marri on Sunday.

Marri said Bhutto had hope in the people of Pakistan and believed that the General Elections of 2018 were unfair and were stolen from the PPP by creating obstacles in the party’s path.

She said those who stole the PPP’s mandate are now admitting that opponents of the PPP have been brought to power through rigging in elections. Shazia Marri stated how the propaganda of accountability had been the main medium to target opponents in the past.

“They have been playing the drama of accountability to hide their incompetence,” she said.

Marri lashed out at authorities, saying that the fake accounts case was also a drama enacted to target political opponents.

Gill blasts Bilawal on trying to get a ‘job’ as PM

During a press conference in Karachi on Saturday, Gill stated that Bhutto tried to get a ‘job’ as a prime minister in Pakistan and dropped his CVs and other documents everywhere but earned no success, since he has no capabilities and qualities for doing or achieving anything in his short career.

“After getting a poor response from everywhere, Bilawal is likely to embark on a journey to the USA to please some people for the jobs he had long been aspiring of and dreaming for,” he had said.

He said that ‘immature’ Bilawal was going to the USA to seek any job against the very interests of the country and warned him to refrain from such actions as times have changed to earn high leadership positions through conspiracies.

Gill had said that a self-proclaimed leader emerged out of the ‘fake’ parchi (the will of Ms. Benazir Bhutto) who could not achieve to clinch a job to compromise the sovereignty of the country, adding the federal government had no plan to put his name on ECL to bar him from traveling to the USA.