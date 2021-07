Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah was hospitalized for pneumonia in Mumbai. Sources close to the actor say that he is recovering.

It is reported that the veteran Bollywood actor is stable and under observation. The source also added that the actor is on medication and has no issues so far.

The Tashkent Files actor was hospitalized in Mumbai on Wednesday. His wife Ratna Pathak Shah, who is also a veteran actor, disclosed that Naseeruddin had pneumonia in a part of his lung.