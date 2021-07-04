Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I am a 33-year-old girl who lives with her mother and sister. I really want to move out and live independently as I don’t get along with either of them. The environment is too toxic because of this where I’m not comfortable living with them. My mom doesn’t want me to move out but I really want to. She’s not ready to change her ways and neither is my sister and to be honest, neither am I. Why should we live together when we can’t cooperate? Shall I move out?

Regards,

Miss Independent

Mathira’s Advice:

If two people are hell bent on being toxic, then at least one should remain sane. You have a sister and a mom, so please learn to live together. Young girls are harassed and victimised the most by predators when they know they don’t have a family to protect them. Sometimes, these frustrations are timely. Your mom must be dealing with her own depressions and your sister must be going through some failures in life. But times do change. If happiness doesn’t last, so doesn’t bad moments. Sometimes, the younger members in the family have to act like an elder.

Rose’s Advice:

You’re 33 and an adult and have every right to move out. Our home environment should be such that whatever issues we’re dealing with, professional or personal, once we’re in the safety of our homes, we should be at peace. If your mom and sister can’t give you that, then you deserve to look for an environment where you can have mental peace. If they refuse to change their ways, then give them a warning. You should move out if you can’t find your own space or comfort zone living with them. You’re allowed to make your own choices.

