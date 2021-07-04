Shilpa receives second jab of COVID vaccine, urges people to get vaccinated

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty joined the clan of celebrities who have taken the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine by receiving the second shot on Saturday.

The ‘Life in a Metro’ actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of her at the COVID vaccination centre. She also urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest. Along with the video, Shilpa tweeted, “Pehle vaccine ka dose lo. Phir hi pose karo. Done with my second vaccination dose today. Please book your appointments & get vaccinated at the earliest. Thank you, @mybmc @DighavkarKiran #SwasthRahoMastRaho #BeResponsible #GetYourVaccine #HealthFirst #SecondDoseDone.”

In the video, Shilpa could be seen dressed in a black tank top paired with blue denim. She completed her look with aviator sunglasses and a white face mask.

Apart from Shilpa, several Bollywood actors like Radhika Madan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Dhawan, Alaya F, Radhika Apte and others have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in ‘Hungama 2’, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. She is also a part of ‘Nikamma’. She is currently judging the dance reality TV show ‘Super Dance Chapter 4’.