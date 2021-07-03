FIA serves notice to Ali Tareen in sugar scandal probe

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a show-cause notice to Ali Tareen, son of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, seeking details of investments from his bank accounts during the sugar scandal probe.

According to sources privy to details, AaliTareen has been served notice from the FIA, seeking details of his bank accounts besides also details regarding any loan acquired by him from family or financial institutes.

“In case of non-compliance of the FIA notice, the accounts and property of Ali Tareen would be frozen and confiscated,” it said.

The sources said that besides Ali Tareen, PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has also been served notice in a similar case.

It is pertinent to mention here that on June 11, a banking court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to give a seven-day notice to PTI estranged leader Jahangir Tareen before arresting him in a fake accounts case.

Additional Sessions Judge Rafat Ali Gondal heard the case as Tareen turned up before him.

The FIA deputy director informed the court that the agency doesn’t need to arrest the PTI leader. It will give advance notice to the accused if such need arises, he added.

At this, Tareen’s lawyer requested the court to direct the FIA to inform his client at least ten days before arresting him.

After the FIA official’s statement, the lawyer pleaded with the judge to allow his client to withdraw his bail application. The court disposed of the bail plea and directed the FIA to give a seven-day notice to Tareen before taking any action against him.