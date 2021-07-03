APHC appeals Kashmiris to observe Martyrs’ week from July 6



In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the people of the territory and the freedom-loving Kashmiris living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and other parts of the world to observe Martyrs’ week from to July 6 to 13.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC issued a calendar containing various programs to be observed in connection with the Martyrs’ week.

As per the calendar, July 8 will be observed as ‘Resistance Day’ to commemorate the 5th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates and 13th July shall be observed as Martyrs’ Day. The APHC has also called for complete shutdown in IIOJ&K and public marches on these days.

As per the calendar on 6th July, special prayer meetings shall be organized in IIOJ&K, AJK, Pakistan and abroad to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who laid their precious lives for the sacred cause of freedom and to pray for the success of the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

On 7th July, protest rallies and processions shall be organized to draw the attention of the world community towards the ruthless genocide, barbarism and gross violation of human rights at the hands of Indian occupational troops in IIOJK.

Banners and placards shall be displayed depicting custodial killings, vandalizing of residential houses and showering of bullets and pellets on the innocent people of Kashmir for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.

On 8th July, complete shutdown will be observed and civil curfew shall be implemented strictly in IIOJK.

A march will be conducted to Tral, the native town of Burhan Wani, to pay glowing tributes to the hero of Kashmir resistance movement and all other Kashmiri martyrs. On the day, seminars and public meetings shall be organized in AJK, Pakistan and abroad to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs.

On 13th July, complete shutdown and civil curfew shall be observed in IIOJK and all the people shall proceed to the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar to pay tributes to the martyrs of 13th July, 1931.

The APHC statement said that 23 Kashmiris were martyred within the premises of Central Jail in Srinagar on 13th July, 1931 when people were protesting against the desecration of Holy Quran by the then Dogra rulers of Jammu and Kashmir. Rallies, seminars and processions shall be organized in AJK, Pakistan and abroad to mark the day.

The APHC in its statement expressed the hope that the freedom-loving people of Kashmir shall make the program a grand success and during the week-long programs they shall reaffirm their commitment and reiterate their unwavering pledge to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite the suppression and oppression unleashed by India.

Posters have again appeared, today, paying tributes to the popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on the eve of his 5th martyrdom anniversary and other martyrs in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016. The killing triggered a mass uprising that still continues and during this period, 156 protesters have been killed and thousands injured by the Indian forces, KMS reported.

The posters, displayed by Wariseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative (JKJPI), Jammu and Kashmir Justice League (JKJL), Kashmir Resistance Movement (KRM) and Kashmir Hurriyat Forum (KHF), urged the Kashmiri people to observe Burhan Wani’s anniversary and express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

The posters, displayed by Wariseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir, have given a call for complete shutdown in IIOJK and a march towards Tral, the native town of Burhan Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary in July 08 to express solidarity with the martyrs’ families.

The posters also read “Go India go back”. They said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and stability in the region so the United Nations should take solid steps for its peaceful settlement.

The posters maintained that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian yoke soon