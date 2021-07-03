NAB recovers Rs 33 billion in Zardari’s fake account case, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered Rs 33 billion in Asif Ali Zardari’s fake accounts case.

With such a recovery level, the volume of corruption in the country could be gauged easily as how the past rulers had looted the country and Sindh province.

The reference against Asif Zardari had been filed at an accountability court in Islamabad in which Zardari and his stenographer Mushtaq Ahmed have been named as the accused.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 billion was carried out via Mushtaq Ahmed’s bank account with the money paid to a private housing society — located in a posh area of Karachi — to purchase properties.

The reference states that the properties belong to Zardari.