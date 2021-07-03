Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

My best friend and I work in the same office. We have a lot of fun working together. The thing is that he has a really bad work ethic. He comes and goes as he pleases, takes multiple off days and is always on the phone even while working. I’ve tried explaining to him many times how he needs to get his act right but he never listens. I detest people with bad work ethic. He’ll be fired because of this but he doesn’t care. I know that if he gets fired, he’ll suffer as he needs the money. I’m not talking to him these days because of this bad attitude of his. How should I take this forward?

Regards,

Caring Friend

Mathira’s Advice:

Always remember one thing — there are two types of people. The first ones learn from what we try to explain to them. The second ones only learn when life explains to them. So you explained to him which is great but he has chosen the other path. Little does he know that when life explains, it’s not charming. It’s very difficult. If a person doesn’t want to understand what you try to tell them, then you’re only wasting your words. You’ve tried everything but it’s still not working on him, so leave it. It’s not worth it. It’s time to let him go. He’ll fall, but he’ll get up. Sometimes, people stand better after a fall. Just focus on your work.

Rose’s Advice:

If he needs the money but doesn’t take his job seriously, then let him be. You’re not his boss. If you’ve explained to him a couple of times, then there’s only so much that you can do. You can guide him but can’t do his job for him right? If he doesn’t want to lose his job, he better get serious because in the current times, it’s not easy to find a job. He’s not a school-going kid that he thinks it’s okay to come and go as he please and be on the phone constantly. That clearly means he’s not serious about his work. Be formal with him in the office. If he pointed out your behaviour, just tell him that your caring attitude was causing problems in your friendly relation with him.

