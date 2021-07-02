Pakistan offers special incentives to Chinese businessmen for relocation of industries: Envoy

BEIJING: Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin ul Haq said on Friday the present government had offered special incentives to the Chinese businessmen for the relocation of industries to Pakistan.

He was addressing a seminar on the theme of “Industrial Cooperation and Development of Industrial Parks under CPEC”.

The event organized to deepen industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China was co-hosted by China Civil Engineering Construction Cooperation (CCECC) and Research and Development International (RDI).

Thanking the Chinese businessmen for their interest, the ambassador briefed them about the favourable investment policies of Pakistan to attract foreign investment, especially from China.

He reiterated Pakistan’s complete commitment to all ongoing CPEC projects as envisaged by the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

The event was part of the activities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China. It was attended by Dr Zhao Baige, Vice-Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of 12th NPC; Ying Xiong, Director General of International Department of National Development and Reform Commission (NRDC), and Chen Sichang, General Manager of CCECC.

Senior representatives of the leading enterprises of Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, infrastructure development, paper and packaging, electronic appliances, agricultural machinery and information communication technology (ICT) also participated in the event.

The companies’ representatives briefed the ambassador about their ongoing projects and presented specific proposals for expanding their business operations in Pakistan.

Sharing their views, Dr. Zhao Baige and Ying Xiong underscored that the Chinese government had always encouraged both its private enterprises and SOEs (State Owned Entities )to explore and deepen business linkages with Pakistan.

They expressed satisfaction at the steady pace of development of several special economic zones (SEZs) in Pakistan being established under CPEC and encouraged the Chinese enterprises to invest in its industrial sector.

The ambassador expressed the hope that the Chinese businessmen would continue to prioritize Pakistan for trade and investment and benefit from the country’s favourable business environment.