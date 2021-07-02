Lord’s to host full-capacity ODI against Pakistan

LONDON: England will play a home international in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since September 2019 next Saturday, after the second ODI against Pakistan at Lord’s was included in the UK government’s Event Research Programme (ERP). Fans have started to return to international cricket in the UK over the last month, with around 17,000 fans attending the first three days of the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston and capacities of around 20-25% elsewhere, subject to government regulations. The ECB announced last week that limited-overs fixtures against Sri Lanka and Pakistan would be included in the ERP as the UK continues to work towards the total lifting of Covid-related restrictions, scheduled for July 19, and on Monday, Warwickshire announced that they would stage the third ODI against Pakistan in front of an 80 percent full Edgbaston. Ticket-holders over the age of 11 will be required to provide either proof of a recent negative lateral flow test, proof of full vaccination, or proof of natural immunity via a positive PCR test result taken in the last 180 days. There will be no social-distancing requirements within the ground, though fans will be encouraged to wear masks while moving around.













