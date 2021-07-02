Pakistan, UAE agree to promote customs cooperation for more trade

The officials of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of customs and other inland taxes to increase the trade volume between the two countries. This was agreed upon when Ambassador of UAE in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi called on Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmad at the FBR Headquarters on Thursday.

Matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and other inland taxes were discussed in the meeting. It was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of customs and other inland taxes and would learn from each other’s best practices which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

The FBR chairman briefed the UAE ambassador about the recent measures taken by FBR for the mobilisation of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers.

The ambassador appreciated the performance of FBR in the financial year 2020-21 and hoped that FBR would continue to achieve the revenue target set for the current financial year 2021-22.