Amid ‘shortage’ of Covid-19 vaccines, national positivity ratio stands at 2.2%

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 31,767 amid reports of shortage of vaccines in several cities across country, a private TV channel reported on Thursday.

According to the report, vaccine doses from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and CanSino Bio have run out of supply. Several vaccination centres have displayed banners saying that the said vaccines are not available. China’s Sinopharm vaccine is only available to those seeking the second dose.

SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan on June 16 had said that the government was making sincere efforts to ensure the availability of Covid-19 vaccine at all vaccination centres and more doses were expected to arrive soon.

As many as 1,037 more people tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday across country. Forty patients died on Thursday, 36 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and four in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).