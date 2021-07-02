Macron worries about ‘radicalised’ French society

French society is becoming increasingly “racialised”, French President Emmanuel Macron has warned in comments that blamed imported US social science ideas that focus on race.

“I see that our society is becoming progressively racialised,” Macron told Elle magazine in an interview.

He took aim in particular at the idea of “intersectionality” — popular among left-leaning US academics — that seeks to explain discrimination and poverty by examining the role played by race and gender in affecting an individual’s life chances.

“The logic of intersectionality fractures everything,” Macron said.

“I stand for universalism. I don’t agree with a fight that reduces everyone to their identity or their particularity,” he continued.