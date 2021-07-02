Jarwar community stages protest against rising lawlessness in Naundero

Members of Jarwar community burnt tyres, blocked main Sukkur-Larkana Road near Bab-e-Zulfiqar, on Thursday to protest against rising lawlessness,and police failure to curb crimes and arrest criminals.

Due to road blockade, all kinds of traffic to Sukkur and from Larkana was suspended for hours due to which the commuters had to brace the scorching hot weather. Scattered Scuffles were also witnessed between the protestors and affected of blockage, as they refused to open the road till their just demands were accepted.

Naseer Jarwar, Zaheer, Ghulam Murtaza, Hafeez Jarwar and others while talking at the occasion said that Naundero has been left at the mercy of gangsters and outlaws despite posting of DSP, SHO and several constables at the Naundero police station, but the crime is rising day by day without any control by the cops. They said police failure to eliminate criminals has exposed their working, but unfortunately higher police officers have also taken no notice which is very disturbing. They said thefts of landlord Nazir Abro, tailor master Zulfiqar Channo, shopkeepers Murtaza Jarwar and Nizam Junejo and others have not yet been recovered which is a failure of police as it has still not traced out the accused involved in the crimes yet. The protestors accused the police of being hand in gloves with the dacoits, as they alleged that police are helping the thieves because costly goods and gold are neither been recovered nor the accused involved in such heinous crimes have been identified.

They said citizens have been protesting for peace and recovery of stolen material but no one has taken any notice. The protesters further alleged that it seemed that criminals are more powerful than police, who too are enjoying influential political support.