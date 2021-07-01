PCB approves Rs 8.997 billion activity-based budget for 2021-22

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) met through a virtual conference call on Wednesday. This was their 63rd meeting overall and the third one held this year in which they approved an activity-based annual budget for the FY2021-22.

The PCB has budgeted a total of Rs 8.997 billion for its cricketing and operational activities that revolves around home and international series by its national sides, domestic cricket operations, operational expenses of the newly formed six Cricket Associations, Pakistan Super league (PSL) and its administrative expenses.

There is an increase of around Rs 2 billion in spends from last year. This is mainly due to the increase in international series (from nine to 16), more domestic events (from 11 to 18), retainership increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent of both men and women cricketers, equalisation of match fee for men’s side, an inflationary adjustment to its staff salaries, production cost of home cricketing series and Covid-19 related protocols.

HBL Pakistan Super League 6

The PCB management was congratulated on the successful completion of the HBL PSL 6 in an incredibly difficult situation as well as Multan Sultans on their maiden success under the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium floodlights in Abu Dhabi.

The BoG also appreciated the support of all the six franchise owners in the delivery of one of the most popular leagues in the world as well as all the players who spent extended time in a bubble in Abu Dhabi and, in spite of the difficult circumstances, played outstanding cricket.

The governors observed that by delivering the remaining matches, the PCB had further contributed in enhancing and highlighting the positive and soft image of Pakistan, while also demonstrating itself as one of the most resilient cricket boards.

The board noted with satisfaction that more than 93,000 cricketers from over 3,800 clubs have registered online and will now shortly go through the scrutiny and screening process before participation in grassroots cricket commences across the country.

The PCB was advised to hold quarterly meetings with the Chairs of the six Cricket Association First Boards to understand the progress they are making along with any challenges being faced and finding ways to further support and assist them in becoming self-reliant and autonomous.

The BoG received comprehensive updates on governance, real estate, constitution and legal matters.