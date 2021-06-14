PCB officials to review technical feasibility of Pisan Nagar, Passu stadiums

GILGIT: Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed visited the Passu Cricket Stadium in upper Hunza on Monday.

On the occasion, he said officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would visit Gilgit-Baltistan this year to review the technical feasibility of the Pisan Nagar and Passu stadiums. He said that the prime minister was keen to build international standard cricket stadiums and hosting international cricket matches in Gilgit-Baltistan for promoting cricket tourism.

Khalid Khurshid also visited the newly-constructed rainbow adventure bridge near the Batura Lake. He appreciated efforts of the local community for the promotion of tourism. On the occasion, he directed the Hunza district administration to release funds for rehabilitation of the Janabad-Passu water channel damaged due to changing water course of Batura Glacier.

On the occasion, representatives of the Passu Development Organization briefed the CM about the recent flooding situation. It is to be noted the GLOF and changing water course had damaged four youth-led start-ups at Batura Lake. The changing water course is also putting a portion of the Karakorum Highway and a bridge at risk.

The chief minister was also informed regarding severe power crisis in Gojal and the need of constructing the two megawatts run-of-the-river Tupopdan power house.