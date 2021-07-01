Travel agents urge government to waive off capacity restriction on flights, allow reopening of airports

Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) In a letter addressed to the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, thehas urged the government to consider waiving off the capacity restriction and open Pakistan’s airports for other countries to revive the tourism sector and to cover the losses of billions being incurred due to closure of flight operations.

The National Association requested to have a meeting with the Federal Minister to apprise the government of the current issues and the possible solutions that could lead to the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

COVID-19 Since the outbreak ofin March 2020, the entire Aviation sector and Travel and Tour Operators’ business in particular has been the worst affected sector in Pakistan’s Economy, the letter read.

It further stated that without support from the Government during these trying times, this most important sector of tourism in Pakistan cannot survive.

“The restriction from NCOC on flight operation has aggravated the situation and we foresee another 50,000 workers in the aviation sector losing their jobs on account of it,” it stated.

The association suggested allowing passengers to arrive in Pakistan by the mandatory requirement of a WHO-approved Vaccination Certificate 14 days prior to travel and a negative PCR report within 72 hours.

It said that passengers should fill the Pass track form and Rapid Testing should be introduced at Pakistani airports. Those who test positive should be charged for a quarantine hotel facility with 2 PCR tests being carried out (on Day 2 and Day 8) while the total charges should be paid by the passenger (approx US$ 1000 – which can vary, subject to special arrangement between the Government and the Hotel).

The letter listed the losses incurred by the industry due to the pandemic which included 7,000 travel/tour operators across Pakistan who suffered losses of almost 200 billion during the year 2020 towards Administrative expenses and revenue loss on Hajj and Umrah and International ticketing & tourism while 60% of the travel/tour operators have closed their offices due to zero business.

85% of travel and tour operators are without business since March 2020 due to closed or restricted flight operations while 70% employees of the travel/tour companies were laid off.