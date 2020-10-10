COVID19 hugely increases mental diseases’ burden in Pakistan: Says Dr Fowzia

The Covid-19 has not only shaken our crumbling healthcare system but also hugely increased the burden of mental disease in Pakistan, which is affecting every section of our society, said noted neurophysician of the country and Epilepsy Foundation of Pakistan Dr Fowzia Siddiqui.

While addressing an event related to the World Alzheimer’s Day and World Mental Health Day, here at Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry (LCMD).

She said the years of 2019 and 2020 are not ordinary years, as like whole world the Covid-19 has also badly hit Pakistan and disrupted our socio-economic life, besides healthcare sector. Many people including old people and children were restricted to their homes. Joblessness touched its peak, making it hard for millions of poor parents to properly feed their families. Due to these factors Depression, anxiety, social isolation, melancholia, mood disorders and other psychological problems and neurological diseases went rising with un unprecedented high rate.

Dr Fowzia said a healthy mind helps in making a healthy personality. He said society would grow and prosper when the citizens have peace of mind. She said feelings of loneliness, sadness, irritation, and blackness are felt by any member of family, a trained doctor should be immediately consulted. She said it is not a courage to silently suffer, but the courage is to seek help and assistance, especially proper medical care. She said visiting a psychologist does not means that the person is insane.

She said that as per a WHO report, one out of every four persons at least once in life suffers from some mental disease, mostly between 15 and 29 years of age. She said visiting a doctor would be highly beneficial for these people and their families. She said this is a serious matter and these people must be given an access to medical care. She said the theme of this year is “Greater investment-greater access: Everyone, everywhere.” She appealed the government to ensure mental care wards at least in every district headquarter hospital of Pakistan.

This academic-cum-awareness activity was held at Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry in collaborative efforts with NARF & PPS Pakistan. President Pakistan Psychiatric Society Prof. Dr. Iqbal Afridi, Associate Professor and Consultant Neurologist, Prof Dr Abu Noem Farooqui and Prof. Dr. Rashid Naseem Khan also spoke.

A large number of final year MBBS undergraduates and Medicine postgraduates trainees attended the highly interactive session.