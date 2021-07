The stunning 300-year-old Norfolk Broads windmill that’s available as a holiday rental

It’s double-oh heaven for holidaymakers. ‘Bond Island Windmill’, a stunning ‘lovingly converted’ 300-year-old windmill on the Norfolk Broads is available as a holiday let.

It sits right by the tranquil River Thurne and a smaller waterway, with guests able to drink in the tranquil, utopian surrounds while perched on outside seating strategically positioned for maximum relaxation.

If they can bring themselves to depart from the idyllic landscaped garden, hiring a boat and setting sail along the Thurne is a tempting activity, especially as the windmill has a private mooring.

Inside, guests will find an interior where features from yesteryear have been combined with modern comforts.

It says: ‘Upon entering this truly quirky property, you will arrive into the intriguing circular, industrial-style kitchen.

Inside, guests will find an interior where features from yesteryear have been combined with modern comforts

‘This leads up two steps through a small hallway to a light and airy film-themed lounge/dining area, with two stylish sofas, one of which is a double sofa bed.

‘There is a wood burner for cosy winter nights, a large Smart TV and DVD entertainment system with a selection of DVDs, board games, CDs and for the stargazers… a telescope.

‘Two double patio doors lead onto the main south-facing decking. Also on the ground floor is a contemporary shower room.’

A half spiral staircase leads from the lounge to a ‘cosy’ double bedroom on a mezzanine level and up the main staircase to the first floor guests will find a ‘luxury round double bedroom’.

There is an open-plan single bed area on the second floor and an original staircase leads to the third floor, which is home to an office/dressing room area.

A small, steep staircase from here brings guests to the fourth and top floor of the mill, which houses a double sofa bed and TV and a private balcony that affords ‘breathtaking views across the picturesque Norfolk Broads’.

The listing adds: ‘Please be open-minded for the quirky sleeping arrangements and some narrow and open-tread staircases – it is a windmill after all!’