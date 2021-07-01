Release of Rs8bn under DLTL to start from tomorrow: Dawood

Adviser to the PM on Commerce, Textiles and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Rs8 billion under Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes will be transferred starting from tomorrow (July 2).

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Abdul Razak Dawood said, “I hope that this will facilitate the cash flow issues of our business exporters & strengthen their production.” In the month of April, MOC had released Rs2.5 billion under DLTL in line with the longstanding demand of industries that were facing liquidity crunch due to unsettled funds. A couple of weeks ago, Abdul Razak Dawood assured the business community of Faisalabad that for immediate payment of refunds, DLTL refunds will also be transferred to the auto system like customs rebate while a new textile policy will be released by next month.

Addressing the representatives of textile associations across the country during the Zoom Conference, he said that the DLTL scheme for the textile sector would be continued so that the export target for the next financial year could be achieved. Responding to a question on refunds, he said that the automation system is being seriously implemented which would not only ensure prompt payment of refunds but also prevent possible corruption. He said that a substantial amount of Rs50 billion would be allocated in the budget for the next financial year for payments under DLTL while Rs10 billion set aside in this regard for last year will also be released in the next few days.