Bitcoin on track for record 2Q decline in bearish market

The prices of major cryptocurrencies decreased on Wednesday, with Bitcoin prices on track for a record second-quarter percentage decline, weighed down by China’s crackdown, concern the Federal Reserve would start tapering its stimulus programme and persistent demand for downside hedges. The capitalisation of the crypto market reached $1.46 trillion with a decrease of 2.5 percent as of 13:00 GMT. The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, decreased to $34,719 after shedding 3.34 percent. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $650 billion. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) price shed 1.43 percent to reach $2,150. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $250 billion. Similarly, XRP shed 5.38 percent to reach $0.675. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $67.5 billion after this decrease. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.34 with a 4.30 percent decrease in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $43 billion with this fall. Similarly, Dogecoin (Doge) shed 8.14 percent to reach $0.251. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $32.6 billion.













