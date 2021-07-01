Lok Virsa to organise a ‘Dhol Party’ on Saturday

National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) – Lok Virsa on Wednesday announced to organise a ‘Dhol Party’ on Saturday at a rooftop theatre.

The Lok Virsa administration fixed Rs 500 per head as entry fee, said an official of Lok Virsa. Renowned artist Shoukat Ali Dhola and his group would perform during the cultural show.

Lok Virsa will organise the event with the collaboration of a private musical band Hill Joint. Shoukat Dhola, who is famous for being a dhol player, has performed at national and international level in China, UAE and the US.