US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release

A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison. “Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote in a 79-page ruling.

The 83-year-old, most famous for his role on hit TV series “The Cosby Show,” has served more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault.

It was not immediately clear when he would be released.

“We will need to receive, authenticate and review the court documents before we move forward,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told AFP.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 of assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion.

It was the first guilty verdict for sexual assault against a celebrity since the advent of the #MeToo movement.