IHC stays finalisation of bidding process for hospital construction

Transparency in bidding process for a project of 200-bed hospital in Rawalpindi is in question as Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday decided to ascertain the facts as to why people at the helm of affairs of Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) are unable to give sufficient time to make available bid documents to bidders of the project.

It is pertinent to mention that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) met in Islamabad during 2018 with the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair, and approved eight projects including the establishment of 200-bed Centre of Excellence for Obstetrics & Gynaecology (revised) at a total rationalised cost of Rs 5,301.41 million in Rawalpindi.

One of the interested bidders M/s Riaz & Sons, a partnership firm of CB category contractor who was denied participation in the bidding process of the project on technical grounds, has invoked the IHC jurisdiction for directives to top brass of PWD to ensure transparency in the bidding process of the project.

He made Chief Engineer North Pak PWD Islamabad, Superintendent Engineer Circle and Executive Engineer Pak PWD, Central (E&M) Division 1, Islamabad, Managing Director, Project Director of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) Islamabad and Managing Director of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Islamabad as respondents.

While authoring a 4-page order in the matter, a single-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb said, “ Let the bidding process pursuant to the advertisement of May 26,2021 continue, but the same shall be subject to the final outcome of this petition, Exemption sought for is allowed subject to all just and legal exceptions”.

Under order of the court it is very much clear no bidding process will get finality till final adjudication of the matter in the IHC. Earlier, appearing before the bench the petitioner’s counsel has contended that the entire purpose of an advertisement is that the bid documents are made available and a bidder has sufficient time to present them.