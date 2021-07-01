Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1 July 2021 is being sold for Rs. 92770 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 108200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 1 July 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 108200 Rs. 99183 Rs. 94675 Rs. 81150 per 10 Gram Rs. 92770 Rs. 85039 Rs. 81174 Rs. 69578 per Gram Gold Rs. 9277 Rs. 8504 Rs. 8117 Rs. 6958

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

