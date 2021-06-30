Citizens protest against rising lawlessness in Naundero

The members of political, social welfare, trade and religious organisations held a protest on Tuesday, at the municipal committee and observed a token hunger strike against lawlessness.

The protestors include Nasim Mangnejo of PML-Functional, Salim Channo of PPP-SB, Sahab Khan Shaikh of Mazdoor Ittehad, Manzoor Mirani of Tailor Master Association, Mushtaque Kumbhar of Shaheri Action Committee, Amanullah Bhutto of Quomi Awami Tahreek, theft-affected Zulfiqar Channo and others.

Talking to the media, these local leaders said that the action of police is nowhere visible after several incidents of thefts and bike snatching or stealing which has created unrest among the residents. They said it seems that criminals are above the law and police are supporting them.

They said Zulfiqar Channo was deprived of gold and other valuables and thieves were captured but police released them after receipt of a phone call from one of the ruling party’s leaders. Thieves stole goods from the shop of Ghulam Mustafa Jarwar, Nizam Junejo and habitual criminals took away gold, dowry and other material from the house of landlord Nazir Abro three days ago but cops have done nothing as yet either to recover the goods or to arrest the accused involved in several incidents of thefts.

They said over four motorcycles have either been stolen or snatched within a week but none of them has been handed over to the owners which proves that local cops are helping the looters which cannot be tolerated by peaceful citizens. They urged the DIGP and SSP Larkana to take stern action against police failure to recover the material, transfer all Naundero police station staff, post honest and dedicated cops who can deliver and maintain peace in this town.