Pakistani gets outstanding employee of CPEC award

Muhammad Muneeb, a Pakistani employee specializing in desulfurization and ash removal at the Operations Department of Sahiwal Power Station of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi, was among the 18 Pakistani workers honored with the medal of “Outstanding Pakistani Employee” of CPEC.

According to China Economic Net, they were awarded for their contributions to the construction of Gwadar Port, energy and infrastructure-related projects. The coal-fired power station was termed by the Pakistani government as “a miracle in the history of electricity construction in Pakistan” because the construction of the station took a mere 22 months and 8 days. The power station helped provide electricity to 20 million Pakistani people, and made outstanding contributions to the upgrading of Pakistan’s power industry and adjustment of the power supply structure.

A major operator of desulfurization and dash removal in the Operation Department of Sahiwal Power Station of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan), Muhammad Muneeb has borne witness to the commissioning and commercial operations of the power station for more than three years.

During the 9-month training sessions in China in 2015, Muneeb was diligent in learning technical skills and Chinese, and remained friendly and polite to his colleagues and seniors.