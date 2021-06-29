The missing gas

Every year, we are told there is absolutely no reason to panic about the gas shortage. That the crippling squeeze freezing boilers and sending shivers in dark winter nights is just a game of numbers. However, the government’s claims–as tall as Mount Everest–of maximising gas supplies fizzled way earlier this year. It is only June and the pipeline network has badly broken down. The cement industry, fertiliser sector and CNG stations across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are kaput till July 5. Meanwhile, the crisis in Sindh has badly intensified as non-export industrialists are putting up fists. From Karachi Chamber to key business leaders, everyone has a sob story of their own. So much for shining promises and bright days ahead!

Now, the reality dictates that our gas supplies are edging closer to absolute depletion. Strongly contrasting with the dwindling reserves is an ever-increasing list of dependents. If the state tries to facilitate the domestic consumers with subsidised fuel, the long queue of around 3 million applicants kicks up a fuss. When power plants are prioritised to avoid the dark and dreary spell of load shedding in the unbearable summer heat, export-based industrialists give a high sign about bidding adieu to precious foreign exchange. Already, many textile big wheels are talking of plans to move their units to other countries. Fertiliser giants are also getting impatient about getting a lifeline track from Islamabad. To the government’s great misfortune, it needs to put out fires on many fronts at once.

Nevertheless, our lack of preparation is similarly irrefutable writing on the wall. Pakistan has been braving worsening gas shortages for over a decade and a half. Still, we have not moved beyond desperate gap-filling attempts via LNG imports. Continuing our reliance on imported fuel is a very dangerous habit. Something our feeble economy cannot stomach in the long run. What was needed instead was a pursuit of other indigenous gas reserves! The last three years have only seen the administration blowing the horn of gas jackpots. Where are the rich oil reserves we were promised in the Arabian Sea? What about the gamechanger discovery in DG Khan? As the deficit has intensified by a factor of eight (said to get even worse in the future), we don’t need words but new policies and supplies. More troubling are the official mouthpieces having their hands full with fiery debates on news channels. Simply locking horns with opposition won’t magically fire furnaces and heat geysers. Pakistan needs more gas. As plain as that!

Putting big consumers on a sustainable track (solar, hydro, even nuclear) could substantially ease the pressure on domestic consumers and exporters. Though shameful, people installing gas pumps just to ensure they don’t stand outside local tandoors for bread is the order of the day. Another winter of discontent would be too much to handle for our finances, for our masses! *