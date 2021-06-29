Tiktok star Hareem Shah breaks silence on her marriage

The tiktok sensation Hareem Shah broke silence on her marriage reports on Monday. The news of her marriage with a PPP member of the provincial assembly (MPA) from Sindh were going viral all over social media.

She confirmed on a local news channel that her husband is a well known person, an MPA, a member of the PPP and a provincial minister.

When Hareem Shah was asked about his identity she said;

“I am a straightforward and blunt person, but my husband is already married. He will convince his first wife, and we will announce the details within a week,”

She further said that she will be sharing pictures from the event soon.

“I will share pictures from the event soon with my fans,”

She said that he is very vocal on issues relating to Karachi or Pakistan.

She further said that there was a huge age gap between the two.

“Only his close friends know about his marriage. Bilawal Bhutto was not present. A senior female PPP leader was also present during the marriage,” she said.

She refused to answer questions regarding his constituency and district, but she did reveal that they will be going abroad soon.

“We are going to Turkey on July 4, and once we come back, we will announce the details,”

Following her marriage, some of the ministers declared that it is a personal matter of the star.

Hareem Shah confirmed the rumors of her marriage yesterday after she posted a picture on instagram. The post was later deleted.

The Sindh Minister for Women’s Development Shehla Raza termed this a personal matter for Hareem Shah.