US announces 2.5m doses of Moderna to be sent to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has announced to send 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, on Monday. This was confirmed by the White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Jen Psaki said that the Moderna doses will help Islamabad fight against the pandemic.

She also mentioned that the US will be sending 1.5 million doses of Moderna to Honduras and 2 million doses to Peru this week.

“Thanks to the president’s commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere.”

It has also been reported that Pakistan is likely to receive Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine doses in the coming months through COVAX, the World Health Organization global shared vaccine programme.