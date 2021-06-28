Free Medical Camp set up to treat people suffering from Skin disease in village UrsTemro

In line with the directions issued by District Health Officer Sujawal Dr. Shahenaz Khwaja, a team of doctors- dermatologists led by Dr. Irfan Shah visited Village UrsTemro to examine and treat the villagers affected by the skin disease.

While talking to media Dr. Irfan Shah said that unhygienic conditions led to the rapid spread of skin disease, adding that changing the lifestyle and keeping the surroundings neat and clean would help them curb its spread.

Dr. Marvi Sheikh said that they had provided them the medicine of skin disease that if taken timely, would rid them of this contagious disease besides the precautionary measures were also equally important she said.

“We have also advised them to use warm water for washing dishes and clothes”; she said.

Dr. Meena Kumari said that they not only had treated them but also created awareness among them about contagious skin diseases and measures to curtail their spread. She said; “There are seven kinds of skin diseases that ensue due to different reasons and all are not communicable, however the appropriate way of curbing its spread is that the infected person should not come into contact with others”; she emphasized.

District Health Officer Dr. Shahnaz Khowaja who had reached there to visit the camp told reports that It was her responsibility to facilitate the poor people and take measures to ensure their healthy lifestyle. She said that being the head of the district’s health faculty it was her responsibility to keep a vigilant eye over the health-related issues in the district. She said that soon a follow-up camp would be organized to observe how much they had been successful in repressing the spread of the skin disease.