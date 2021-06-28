Sindh High court imposes ban on Tiktok

KARACHI: The Sindh High court ordered the concerned authorities to impose a ban on the popular social media app Tiktok on Monday.

The bench directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block the application while hearing a petition against the upload of immoral content on the video sharing app.

The court also issued notices to the Attorney General, PTA and sought replies on the petition against the immoral content in 10 days.

Previously in March the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had ordered a ban on the app.

PTA was directed to block the app till;

“until and unless some mechanism is devised to filter the material which is immoral and indecent and goes against our norms and ethics.”

PTA informed PHC that they have removed 9.8 million videos and have blocked 720,000 accounts.

Several other countries have also been approached during the process of removal of immoral content.

Chief Justice PHC Qaiser Rashid Khan directed the PTA to continue taking action against the content displayed on the app and said that they did not want to shut down the app.