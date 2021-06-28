Chinese counterpart invites Murad Saeed to UN Global Conference in China

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed and China’s Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng on Monday discussed the issues of mutual interest including various projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in a virtual meeting.

During the meeting, Li Xiaopeng also invited the Minister for Communications to United Nations Global Conference being held in China, said a statement issued here.

Murad Saeed thanked China for an inclusion of western route projects in CPEC, adding that these projects would usher a new era of development in these areas.

He also thanked China for supporting Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Kashmir and others important issues.

The minister also apprised his Chinese counterpart about the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan for poverty alleviation, promotion of tourism and sustainable development.

The Chinese minister highly appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and expressed pleasure over the development journey of Pakistan with the completion of CPEC projects.

He highly praised the role of the ministry of Communications in CPEC under the Belt and Road initiative.

Pakistan and China are working together on ML-1, agriculture, poverty alleviation and other projects including the western route of CPEC.