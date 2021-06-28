PM to personally oversee budget passage process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed a federal cabinet meeting in order to devote his full attention to the approval of the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22, according to sources.

The federal budget for FY2021-22 will be submitted in the National Assembly today, according to sources familiar with the situation, and the prime minister has instructed all federal ministers to be in Islamabad for the occasion.

“The cabinet ministers will be in Parliament tomorrow,” they added, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will observe the proceedings from his chamber.

Besides this, the prime minister would also be giving a reception to the MNAs of the PTI and other coalition parties before the budget passage.

It is pertinent to mention here that amidst ruckus by the opposition, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiled on June 11 the federal budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly.

Addressing the budget session, Shaukat Tarin said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government inherited a crumbling economy that forced the government to take tough decisions.

“PM Khan took out the ill economy from the ICU with his difficult decisions,” he said and added that the premier is not afraid of making the tough decisions.

Sharing the achievements of the incumbent government, Shaukat Tarin during the budget speech said that tax collections saw an 18 percent increase last year as the country crosses the limit of Rs4000 tax collection. “We have made 75 percent more tax refunds,” he said.