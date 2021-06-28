FC soldier martyred near M-8 as militants target water bowser in Hoshab: ISPR

A Frontier Corps Balochistan soldier was martyred on Monday in an attack by militants on M-8 near Shapak, District Hoshab.

Sepoy Kifait Ullah, a resident of Sibi, embraced martyrdom when militants attacked a water bowser through a pressurized IED.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” stated the ISPR.

FC Balochistan launched an operation to arrest the terrorists involved in the attack.

“Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” the ISPR added.