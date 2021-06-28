Asad Qaiser calls for in-camera briefing on national security

ISLAMABAD: The speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called for a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security on July 1.

The top parliamentary leaders along with the high ranking military leaders in wake of the current situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The regional issues in light of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan are to be discussed, along with the impact that the situation in Afghanistan will have on Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent interview said that there was no military solution and there’s no favorite for Pakistan. Since the start of the withdrawal violence has increased in the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusaf also expressed concerns over the current issues in Afghanistan, saying “it is not good”

The purpose of the meeting is to get briefings on the national security issues being faced by the country. The ongoing developments in occupied Kashmir and Afghanistan will be discussed along with the demand from the US for military bases in Pakistan.

The meeting will be conducted at room II of the parliament and will likely be attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Major leaders of the Parliament like the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ghous Bakhsh Maher, Akhter Mengal, Shahzain Bugti, Shehzad Wasim, Yousaf Raza Gillani and others have been invited for the meeting.

The Federal cabinet including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, Shaukat Tarin, Babar Awan will be attending.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri will also be present.

The NSA Moeed Yusaf and secretaries of the federal ministries will be briefing on the matters of national security issues.