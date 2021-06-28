Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I am a working mother and try my level best to give time to my family, however my husband keeps blaming me for not giving enough time to the family and is now forcing me to quit my job. I’ve tried my best to persuade him but he doesn’t want to give me financial independence. It’s a nine to five job and after that my entire time is for my kids and him but he fails to see that. I’m clueless as to how to handle the situation.

Regards,

Working Mom

Mathira’s Advice:

Children see their parents arguing all the time. Couples constantly misunderstand each other and indulge in blame games. No one wants to accept their part of the fault and ultimately, it’s the child that suffers. A lot of young people are seeking therapy these days because their parents didn’t receive it. Had their parents sought couple’s therapy, they wouldn’t have to seek it in their time. So for your children’s sake, instead of arguing over not being on the same page and going right and left with each other all the time, please seek couple’s therapy. Seeking therapy isn’t something you should be ashamed of. Rather you both seek it, than having your children seek when they’re a little older. Seeking therapy doesn’t mean you sit with your mother-in-law or sister-in-law to sort your affairs, it means you need to see a professional.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @real_mathira

Rose’s Advice:

I think you need to make your husband understand that your earning is also helping in the house. Like you said you’re financially independent and not relying on him, so make him understand the consequences of you leaving your job. Once you quit your job and become a fulltime stay-at-home mom, you’ll financially depend on him. Will he be able to carry that financial burden? You need to show him the bigger picture. A nine-to-five job isn’t that hectic if you’re giving time to your family after that. Your children must be coming home from schools and tuitions around that time also so I don’t see any reason why you would quit. It’s the thing with some guys that when they see their women financially independent, they think maybe they’re not needed and that hurts their ego somewhere. They want to see their women needing them and asking them. It’s all about the ego game.

If you want sisterly advice on any issue, DM me @rosemohammed777